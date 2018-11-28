Leet Township to light up Ambridge Avenue Park for the holidays

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 6:03 AM

As our Christmas countdown continues, our attention turns to Leet Township, where at 7 p.m. tonight there will be a holiday celebration and light up night at the Ambridge Avenue Park, 198 Ambridge Ave.

The gazebo and a tree will be lit to begin the Christmas season, music will be provided by Quaker Valley High School and light refreshments will be served.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 27 sleeps until Christmas.