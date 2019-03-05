Leet Township police chief to retire after decades of service

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Submitted Leet Township police Chief William Wanto has announced plans to retire.

After nearly 40 years in uniform, including seven years in the Army prior to becoming a police officer, Leet Township police Chief William Wanto announced plans to retire in November. Wanto, who currently leads a department of five full-time and three part-time officers, said he has been saving up for retirement and feels like it is time to move on.

Wanto first joined the Leet Township police force in 1988 after law enforcement stints in Bell Acres and Ambridge. Three years later, he became police chief, a role in which he has served ever since.

“Under Chief Wanto’s unique form of leadership, he has developed a police department that is community oriented and focused on family,” said township Manager Betsy Rengers. “The residents know that Chief Wanto is only a cell phone call away.”

Rengers said Wanto will be missed.

Edgeworth police Chief John English, whose department collaborates with the Leet police force through mutual aid agreements and training, also spoke about Wanto’s popularity among residents.

“The feedback I’ve received in the past from residents of Leet Township has always been very positive. People like him,” English said.

According to Leet Township Police Commissioner Jim Janaszek, Wanto specifically went out of his way to engage with young people.

“Chief Wanto would stop and play basketball and other types of sports with the children to build the relationships needed with the youth of Leet Township,” he said. “I feel it is important that these types of relationships are built so all residents can feel comfortable approaching the Leet Township Police Department.”

Wanto, 59, became the first Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) police officer in the Quaker Valley area in the early 1990s. As a DARE officer, he conducted drug education programs with local elementary students.

Leet also became one of the first police departments in the region to have a truck inspector in the mid-1990s. Now, hundreds of state and local police officers are certified to inspect commercial vehicles under Pennsylvania’s Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“I sent our assistant chief to the truck classes, and he was able to make truck stops to make sure that the safety was correct (and) the registration, the health cards and everything that the drivers had to comply with were up to order,” Wanto said.

Wanto expressed appreciation for his fellow officers.

“The one thing I can say, throughout my career here, I was surrounded by great officers,” he said.

He specifically thanked Lt. Robert Simmons, a veteran of the department who is taking over as chief when Wanto retires.

According to Rengers, officers who are 55 and older have the option to retire if they have served for at least 25 years.

“Bob Simmons has worked for Leet Township for 26 years. He is well-versed in the law and has a no-nonsense approach to police work,” Rengers said.

Wanto, a Leet resident, said he hopes to spend a lot of time at his camp in Greenville after retiring. In the future, Wanto said he might consider working part time.

“If I had to choose anywhere over again, I’d choose this place because of the people … it was just an amazing 31 years that I had here,” he said. “I got to know a lot of people, and I’m just Bill to them, I’m not Chief Wanto.”

