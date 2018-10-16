Learn Old World recipes at Old Economy Village in Ambridge

The Feast Hall at Old Economy Village in Ambridge.

There’s still time to register for a polenta cooking class that will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at Old Economy Village that’s part of a series of three old world cooking classes taught by Ambridge resident John Righetti.

The classes are Righetti’s attempt to preserve and revive cherished old world recipes.

The polenta class will teach participants how to make “Europe’s other pasta,” according to a news release.

Polenta is a corn meal-based meal is classic to northern Italy, but versions are also popular with Croatians, Romanians and Carpatho-Rusyns.

Two north Italian recipes and some eastern European versions will be taught.

Then, on Nov. 17, Righetti will cover hearty European soups including a creamy potato/bean/sour cream recipe, a Carpatho-Rusyn pumpkin soup and a vegan Italian Tuscan bean soup. All of the soups are meatless.

The final class will be on Jan. 26 and will cover stuffed cabbage and halushky.

Participants will learn the basics of both meals and how to regionalize it depending upon which nationality’s traditions they want to mimic.

All of the classes are from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and they will be held at the Old Economy Visitors Center kitchen or at the Lenz House in Old Economy Village.

Each class is $35 – or $90 for all three — and includes all food supplies and participants take home what they prepare.

To register , contact John Righetti at 412 518 7149 or rusynone@gmail.com.