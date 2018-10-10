Learn more about recycling during workshop at Sewickley library

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 10:33 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

Those who want to know more about recycling can attend a workshop sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council in Sewickley.

The workshop will answer to common questions surrounding recycling in southwestern Pennsylvania including: Lids on? Lids off? Rinse? Wash? Labels on? Labels off? Which plastics are acceptable? What about a window? Broken plastic toys? Electronics? Tires? Plastic bags? Polystyrene? Appliances? Textiles? What materials are accepted curbside? What about hard-to-recycle items and household hazardous waste? Unwanted pharmaceuticals? Organic debris?

The hour-long workshop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Sewickley Public Library. The registration cost of $50 per person ($55 per couple) includes a 32-gallon blue recycling bin.

Pre-registration is required. For more information visit www.prc.org/programs or call 412-488-7490 ext. 226

