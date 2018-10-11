Learn how to make a straw hat at free class offered by Old Economy Village

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 9:48 AM

Old Economy Village in Ambridge is offering a free straw hat making class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27.

The instructor, Sarah Hershey McKee, is an accomplished hat maker and works for museums and the re-enacting community in that endeavor.

Participants will make their own straw hat to take home with them

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Oct. 20.

To register for the free class or for more information contact David Miller at davmiller@pa.gov or (724) 266-4500 x 110.