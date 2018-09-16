Kolia O’Conner marks 15 years at Sewickley Academy

Sunday, September 16, 2018 | 8:33 AM

In his 15 years as head of school at Sewickley Academy, Kolia O’Connor has accomplished a lot.

A mission and vision of a Sewickley Academy student has been created, equality and inclusion has become a focus and the school’s endowment has more than doubled.

“There’s a lot that’s been done,” O’Connor said, as he shared the credit for all of the accomplishments, giving credit to the faculty, staff and board of trustees. “Everything at a school like this is really a group effort.”

At the opening of school assembly Aug. 31, board of trustees Chair Kate Pigman, accompanied by Vice Chair Brad Busatto and past and present trustees, honored O’Connor for his tenure.

“It has been a sincere honor and privilege to work with this remarkable community,” he said. “To think that I’ve been able to contribute to the success of this school in some small way is really humbling.”

O’Connor and his family moved to Sewickley in 2003 for him to assume the role of head of school. His sons, Gus and Alex, both attended the school and have graduated and are now in college.

During the last 15 years, Sewickley Academy developed a vision for its students. This creates a path to understand what a child should know by fifth grade, eighth grade and graduation.

The school works with a backwards design, with the end goal in mind for it students, O’Connor said. They then work backwards to outline materials and activities needed to meet that vision.

“Knowing where you’re going to end up, I think is critical,” O’Connor said.

With curriculum work, the school now maps out the vision of a Sewickley Academy student and ensures that its core values are incorporated in all aspects of learning, O’Connor said.

“We look at, ‘Are we engaging students hearts, minds and hands?’” he said.

Teacher collaboration also is key, he said.

Another accomplishment over the last 15 years is the school’s work in equality and inclusion.

“We’ve been very intentional about wanting to celebrate different backgrounds and opinions,” he said. “Everyone has a place at the table and that matters.”

Students are heading into a diverse world upon graduation and Sewickley Academy wants to train them to be a part of that.

“We provide opportunities to think about their own identities and how their identities intersect with others,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor’s focus has been on teaching and learning, he said. There have been many facilities upgrades done to support teachers and students.

Air conditioning was added to the lower school, the middle and senior school cafeteria underwent an overhaul and senior school science building underwent a complete renovation. An event center also was added.

A capital campaign helped ensure the school’s future, O’Connor said. The school’s endowment increased from $16 million to $35 million during his tenure. That money provides for everything from salaries to financial aid for students who need assistance.

Professional development for teachers also is a requirement now, O’Connor said.

And, while the school has transformed in many ways, O’Connor doesn’t think it can “rest on our laurels.”

There’s more work to be done, he said.

The school is embarking on an early strategic plan that will provide direction for the future.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.