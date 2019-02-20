Knitting for Missions: Sewickley group puts their skills to use

On any given Thursday afternoon, as many as a dozen women can be found in Room 2C of Sewickley Presbyterian Church’s Faith House.

While they talk about anything and everything — minus politics — their fingers deftly create for people near and far.

“It’s wonderful to have a purpose for your knitting,” Susie Wardrop said. “How many sweaters can you make for family and friends?”

Wardrop is one of the members of Knitting for Missions, a group that meets weekly to knit items, including hats, blankets and bags, that are all donated. In the five years that they’ve been in existence, they have given away thousands of creations.

Founder Nancy Merrill started the group after a survey taken by church parishioners revealed many had an interest in knitting.

“The church was looking for a way to get people to know each other better,” Merrill said. “I said, ‘Well, I can do that.’ ”

The group attracted knitters of all skill levels, from veterans like Velma Saire, retired assistant superintendent of Quaker Valley School District who has sold her work to raise money for a Sewickley Valley YMCA after-school program, to newer knitters like Stephanie O’Kane.

A few years ago, O’Kane accompanied her daughter, Jocelyn, on a medical mission to Honduras with the group Action for Education. She slipped eight knit dolls into her suitcase to give away to children. A doctor who saw the dolls asked if she could make bags.

The group eagerly accepted the task and have sent 300 to 500 unique bags to Honduras every year, in addition to dolls. The mission provides medical and dental care to laborers, most who work on coffee farms.

“One benefit is if a family member can’t read, they can easily identify the correct medication by the bag,” Saire said.

The project is perfect, Merrill said, because it allows leftover yarn from other projects to be used.

Knitting for missions has also created blankets for Genesis House, a maternity care facility in Bellevue, and hats for the Center for Hope in Ambridge.

The women also create items to sell at the church’s annual bazaar in November. They purchase medicine for children in Honduras with whatever they make.

In addition to helping others, the members of the group enjoy the fellowship Knitting for Missions provides.

“There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of sharing,” Saire said.

“When I moved back to the area, I needed friends and I found them,” O’Kane added. “This is my favorite group of people.”

