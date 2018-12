It’s time to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ as our countdown concludes

Sunday, December 23, 2018 | 6:33 AM

On this, the eve of Christmas Eve, the Tull Family Theater has a few seats left for its 11:30 a.m. showing of the classic holiday movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and there’s an encore showing at 11:30 a.m. Christmas Eve.

It’s a great way to mark the season in Sewickley. When you wake up tomorrow, it’s Christmas Eve!