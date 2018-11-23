It’s time start counting down to Christmas in the Sewickley Valley

Friday, November 23, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Bobby Cherry | Tribune-Review Bob Dunn draws thousands of spectators each year to his home at 217 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, which features at least 20,000 Christmas lights. “I started with three strands of lights — one on my gutter and two windows,” Dunn said.

It’s time to count down to Christmas, and in the Sewickley Valley there’s nary a day between now and Dec. 25 that we don’t have something to do to prepare for this, the most wonderful time of the year.

Avoid the crowded malls and box stores today and visit the many shops and restaurants in the village instead.

You can find a directory of the Sewickley area shops and eateries from the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce.

And if you must leave the village to shop with the hordes elsewhere, remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and stop in town then.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 32 more sleeps until Christmas.