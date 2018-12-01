It’s finally December as our Christmas Countdown continues

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 6:33 AM

There were no humbugs to be had Friday night at Light Up night, and the weather cooperated as people filled the streets to celebrate Christmas in Sewickley.

There’s more fun to be had Saturday at the Santa parade, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p..m. at the Bell Acres Fire Hall, there will be a lunch with Santa where children can sit on Santa’s lap and sit in a fire truck with free gifts for children.

There will be a lunch of fire house hot dogs, chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, and apple sauce.

The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and under. Kids under two are free with purchase of an adult ticket.

It sounds like a wonderful time’s to be had and it keeps the spirit of the season going. When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 24 sleeps until Christmas!