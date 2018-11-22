In 1943, it was time to clean up your victory garden

Thursday, November 22, 2018 | 8:33 AM

In the news this week 75 years ago:

• The Sewickley Victory Garden Committee reminded all victory gardeners to clean up their plots by December 1. The Office of Civilian Defense, the government agency coordinating the victory gardening effort, received complaints that many plots were not cleaned up following the harvest. The victory garden program paired private landowners with community volunteers who wished to grow vegetables to aid with shortages of produce during World War II. “The victory gardener who doesn’t clean up his garden is as much a pest as the rabbits,” said Mrs. Harry M. Aranson, spokeswoman for the local committee.

• Several salvage drives were planned for the Sewickley area to aid the war effort. Tin can collections were scheduled for every Saturday from December to February, with prizes given to the schoolchildren collecting the greatest weight of cans. “Although Pennsylvania leads the nation in the collection of tin cans, there is a great need for more tin, which is reclaimed from the cans, along with steel scrap at the de-tinning company on Neville Island,” the Herald reported. Housewives were also entreated to save their waste paper, including magazines, cardboard boxes and newspapers, to aid with a paper shortage affecting the packaging needed at artillery shell factories.

• Also subject to salvage drives was household waste fat, such as that trimmed from meat or rendered during cooking. Butchers were paying customers $.04 per pound of waste fats brought to their shops for salvage. Glycerin derived from the fats was used in bomb making; one pound of fat could produce about a pound of explosives.

• The State Civilian Defense Council announced the easing of air raid test rules, allowing civilians to remain outdoors on their porches or lawns during such tests. However, “lighting of matches or smoking in the open is still prohibited during the period of the ‘red’ alarm.”

• Lieutenant Francis J. Torrance Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.F. Baker of Osborne, was the next-to-last officer to abandon the USS McKean after it was hit by Japanese torpedo planes off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Nov. 17. The McKean, a WWI-era destroyer, had been put back into action as a destroyer transport for carrying troops and landing barges. Lt. Baker was the executive officer of the ship and had been assigned to the McKean for two years. His parents heard via radio on a Saturday that the ship had gone down and did not receive word of their son’s survival until the following Monday.

Find the entire Herald archive — dating from the first edition of Sept. 19, 1903 — on the Sewickley Public Library’ s digital research archives at sewickleylibrary.org/research/heraldarchive.

Melanie Linn Gutowski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.