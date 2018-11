Holiday serenade at Quaker Village in Leetsdale

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 | 10:03 AM

Tom Davidson | Sewickley Herald Shoppers at the Quaker Village Giant Eagle in Leetsdale were treated to festive music by Salvation Army bell ringer Paul McDaniels of Aliquippa. Previous Next

Shoppers at the Quaker Village Giant Eagle in Leetsdale were treated to festive music Monday night, Nov. 26, as sung by Salvation Army bell ringer Paul McDaniels of Aliquippa, who sang as he solicited donations for the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle drive.

