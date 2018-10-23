Heritage Valley Sewickley nurse Jill Hrynda is a Cameos of Caring award winner

Heritage Valley Sewickley nurse Jill Hrynda

A nurse at Heritage Valley Sewickley is one of the honorees of Heritage Valley Health System’s Cameos of Caring awards.

Jill L. Hrynda is a registered intravenous therapy nurse on the vascular access team at the hospital

Hrynda values the day-to-day interactions she has with patients and enjoys the constant opportunities to help others, according to a Heritage Valley news release.

“As a nurse, I can positively affect their day and help to lift their burden during a time of hardship and illness,” she said.

Jill also takes pride in helping to ease the workload of staff nurses by spending extra time with patients “to alleviate fear and apprehension.”

The Cameos of Caring Award honors exceptional bedside nurses who work in acute care hospitals. Recipients must demonstrate a commitment to consistent, evidenced based clinical decision-making and excellence in nursing care; serve as an effective advocate for patients and their families; encourage and motivate others, and be recognized as a role model for the profession of nursing; practice nursing involving direct patient care; be a licensed registered nurse and be a direct employee of the hospital.

Hrynda will be honored at the 20th annual Cameos of Caring Awards Gala on Dec. 1 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.