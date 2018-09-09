Here’s what’s happening in the Quaker Valley School District

Sunday, September 9, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Sam Fichtl bursts through a banner at the start of a game against Central Valley on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Quaker Valley.

News and notes from the Quaker Valley School District:

• An Odyssey of the Mind Parent Information Session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Sept.19, in the Osborne LGI Room. Odyssey of the Mind (OM) is a creative problem solving competition.

• Quaker Valley Middle School will present Mary Poppins Junior on Jan. 18 and 19, 2019. Auditions for the musical will take place Oct. 1 and 2, and callbacks will be on Oct. 4 and 5.

• Tickets are now on sale for the Quaker Valley Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. The Quaker Valley Sports Hall of Fame Weekend will be celebrated Sept. 21 through 23. The Induction Banquet will be held Sept. 23 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club to honor the Class of 2018. The banquet and induction ceremony will be the culmination of the Hall of Fame weekend for the Quaker Valley School District.

• Quaker Valley Athletic fans can now purchase an athletic pass, good for all home Quaker Valley sporting events during the 2018-19 school year. The passes are $50 and can be purchased at the Quaker Valley High School Athletic Office between 9 a.m. And 3 p.m. Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. These passes do not admit fans for playoff events.

• School board work sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18 and the board’s legislative meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

• Picture days are: Sept. 14 for the high school, Sept. 26 for Osborne Elementary and Sept. 28 for Edgeworth and Quaker Valley Middle School.

• Quaker Valley High School’s parent college night is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.