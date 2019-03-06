Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Sewickley Antiques of Leetsdale will be one of at least 24 dealers at the 15th annual Oakmont Antique Show this weekend at Oakmont Country Club.

Items on display will include antique furniture, glassware, jewelry, silver and more.

The show is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $10 and valid both days.

A preview party is planned for 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $75 and include admission the other two days. Folks at the party will have first crack at the antiques before the general public.

Proceeds benefit Kerr Memorial Museum.

Call 412-826-9295 or visit kerrmuseum.com for more information.

