Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Sweetwater Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for “60 Years of Making: Edinboro University Ceramics Alumni Exhibition” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday as part of the Third Thursday series.

Edinboro University faculty have been teaching the art of pottery, vessels and ceramic sculpture for 60 years. The program has produced more than 200 accomplished ceramic alumni artists. The exhibit aims to celebrate the influence this program has had on the greater ceramic arts community by bringing together a diverse and dynamic group of works from Edinboro alumni across the country.

