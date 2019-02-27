Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, February 27

Residents who want to vote in the April 2 Special Election in Pennsylvania’s 37th Senatorial District must be registered by March 4. Registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation also must notify the Elections Division by March 4.

This can be done at www.votespa.com.

Individuals still may register by applying in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Office of the Registration Commission in Room 609 of the County Office Building, 542 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. March 4 to accept hand-delivered voter registration forms.

Allegheny County residents who have questions or would like to verify their registration status may call 412-350-4510 or visit www.alleghenycounty.us/elections.

The 37th Senatorial District includes the municipalities of Aleppo, Bell Acres, Ben Avon Heights, Bethel Park, Bridgeville, Collier, Crescent, Edgeworth, Emsworth, Findlay, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Haysville, Jefferson Hills, Kilbuck, Leet, Leetsdale, McDonald, Moon, Mount Lebanon, North Fayette, Oakdale, Ohio, Pennsbury Village, Pleasant Hills, Robinson, Rosslyn Farms, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights, Sewickley Hills, South Fayette, South Park, Thornburg, Upper St. Clair and Whitehall, and Peters Township in Washington County.

