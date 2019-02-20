Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Feb. 20

Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Sweetwater Center for the Arts newly-formed Artist Guild is open to all working artists and craftsmen. Their mission is to foster a networking forum to celebrate diversity and to link artists to each other and to the community.

The guild’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the center

Humorous editorial illustrator George Schill will be the featured speaker. Schill is a contract artist and writer for American Greetings, where he recently signed on to his 38th year, creating approximately 200 cards annually.

