Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, March 5

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Sewickley Public Library will hold a movie night for adults starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a screening of “Crazy Rich Asians.” Based on the best-selling novel, the film is a contemporary romantic comedy following native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

Want community news delivered to your inbox each day? Subscribe to our daily e-newsletter at https://signup.triblive.com/insewickleytoday/.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley