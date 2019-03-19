Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, March 19

Wind down from the week with a relaxing hoppy hour of Bunny Yoga with Animal Friends. Practice your rabbit pose with the professionals – Animal Friends’ rabbit residents. Class will start promptly at 6 p.m. Friday and will end around 7 p.m.

Supplies are limited, so bring a yoga mat, water bottle and anything else you may need. Children 11 years or older are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by an adult and remain on their yoga mat during class.

To register, visit www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. For questions, contact Shane at SFreeman@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

