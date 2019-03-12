Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, March 12

Sewickley trib logo

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Originally published in 1969, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” turns 50 this year. Celebrate Eric Carle’s illustrated insect from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sewickley Public Library.

Enjoy stories, cupcakes and crafts in the Community Room.

Online registration closes at 9 p.m. Friday. After this time, all registrations must take place by phone at 412-741-0937 or in person at the circulation desk in the Children’s Department.

