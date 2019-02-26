Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Feb. 26

Sandra Lane, author, certified professional organizer and NAPO chapter president, will sign copies of her book, “Ask the Organizer,” from 7 to 9 p.m. March 5 at Sewickley Public Library.

Lane will share a brief presentation of organizing information followed by a book signing. Books will be available on site and proceeds will be donated to the library.

For information, call 412-741-6920.

