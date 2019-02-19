Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Feb. 19

The Western PA Civil War Roundtable monthly meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at Osborne Elementary School.

The lecture will be “Abraham Lincoln and paying for the war” with Gary Augustine.

Augustine, one of the roundtable’s founding members, served for 16 years as president and is the most knowledgeable expert on the Civil War in the group. He will talk about Lincoln’s call for 75,000 soldiers on April 15, 1861, and how it created a big problem for his administration.

Join the group as Augustine explains how the Lincoln administration not only funded the war, but radically changed two key relationships: that between the federal government and the people, and that between the federal government and the state governments.

To learn more about the Western Pennsylvania Civil War Roundtable, visit http://www.wpacwrt.org/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wpacwrt/.

