Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, March 7

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

For those heading to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. screening of “Captain Marvel” at the Tull Family Theater, arrive early for a free pre-film concert by Makeshift drummer Jim Skal, saxophonist and keyboardist Carl Watts, and guitarist Jake McCallister.

—

Here’s your last chance.

The Sewickley Herald is accepting nominations for the newspaper’s annual Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year through tomorrow.

If you would like to nominate an individual or group who has given to the community, send us a few paragraphs detailing their achievements.

Include your name, phone number and email address so we can learn more about your choices. Send your nomination to nmiller@tribweb.com. Honorees will be named in the March 21 edition of the Sewickley Herald in print and online.

Don’t forget, get them to us by the end of the day Friday for consideration!

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

Want community news delivered to your inbox each day? Subscribe to our daily e-newsletter at https://signup.triblive.com/insewickleytoday/.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley