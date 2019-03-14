Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, March 14

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

The Tull Family Theater will host a sensory-friendly screening of “Captain Marvel” at 10 a.m. Saturday for children, adults and families impacted by autism and other special needs. The low-sensory screening will include leaving dim house lights on, lowering the film volume and keeping a screening room door open. Staffing levels will be increased and for the seating and most of the run time, the sensory friendly screening will be the only activity in the theater.

Sensory-friendly screenings will be offered through the year through the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust, Thomas Marshall Foundation and Sewickley Valley Community Fund.

For ticket information, visit www.thetullfamilytheater.org.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

Want community news delivered to your inbox each day? Subscribe to our daily e-newsletter at https://signup.triblive.com/insewickleytoday/.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley