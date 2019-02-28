Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Feb. 28
Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Hello, Sewickley,
The Recovery Room, 503 Hegner Way, will host a free Hormone Dysfunction talk at 6:30 p.m. March 5.
Clinical nutritionist Meghan Westwood will cover topics including adrenal and thyroid hormones.
To RSVP, call 724-579-3686.
—
—
—
Have a great day, Sewickley!
