Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Feb. 28

The Recovery Room, 503 Hegner Way, will host a free Hormone Dysfunction talk at 6:30 p.m. March 5.

Clinical nutritionist Meghan Westwood will cover topics including adrenal and thyroid hormones.

To RSVP, call 724-579-3686.

