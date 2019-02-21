Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Feb. 21

Sewickley Public Library Children’s Department provides an adaptive storytime for preschool children who are differently abled, may by on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing issues, or feel overwhelmed by noises or crowds. This inclusive program of stories, songs, activities and free play is welcoming and will adapt to your child’s needs. Directly following the program, children will have the opportunity to play while parents can chat and network.

The next storytime will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 23.

Online registration, found at https://sewickleylibrary.org/programs, closes at 9 p.m. the day prior to the program. After that, all registrations must take place by phone at 412-741-0937, or in person at the circulation desk in the children’s department.

