Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, so don’t forget to set the clock ahead one hour.

Some facts about Daylight Saving Time:

The idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States.

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act into law. Part of the act extended Daylight Saving Time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow Daylight Saving Time.

