Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

The Sewickley VFW Ladies Auxiliary will hold a sock drive for veterans and VA hospital patients in the area from March 11-30. Donations of new, white, calf-length socks for men and women can be made in the foyer of the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn Street, during regular operating hours.

—

—

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley