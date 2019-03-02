Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, March 2

Sewickley trib logo

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

The Sewickley VFW Ladies Auxiliary will hold a sock drive for veterans and VA hospital patients in the area from March 11-30. Donations of new, white, calf-length socks for men and women can be made in the foyer of the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn Street, during regular operating hours.

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

Want community news delivered to your inbox each day? Subscribe to our daily e-newsletter at https://signup.triblive.com/insewickleytoday/.

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:

Recent Videos

Have news to share?

TELL US YOURS!