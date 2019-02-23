Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Here's what's happening around town: Saturday, Feb. 23

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Hello, Sewickley,

The Concert Series at Saint James will present “Heavenly Pipedreams” with organist Donald Fellows at 3 p.m. March 3 at the church.

A preshow at 2:30 will feature the Sign Language Choir of St. Stephen’s, with Nella Matthews, director.

Proceeds from the freewill offering will benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a nonprofit serving Sewickley and Coraopolis.

For more information, call 412-741-6650.

