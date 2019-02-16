Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Feb. 16

Saturday, February 16, 2019 | 7:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Tickets are now available to meet the Penguins Wives + Girlfriends at GATHER in Sewickley as they launch the sale of their cookbook, “Welcome to Our Table.” The proceeds of the book will be donated to the BridgeTogether Fund which was created by the Wives + Girlfriends to help families in crisis and to support local nonprofit organizations.

At the “Welcome to our Table Book” Party, to be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, guests will receive a copy of the cookbook, and at various stations throughout the night, the Wives + Girlfriends will share some of their tasty appetizers and cocktails with attendees. Twenty percent of GATHER’s sales from the evening will be donated to the BridgeTogether Fund.

Ticket sales are limited and there are no refunds or exchanges. Guests must be 21 in order to drink cocktails provided.

The BridgeTogether Fund was founded under the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and all proceeds from the Fund will stay within the local community.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience yourneighborhoodnewslike never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley