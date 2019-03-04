Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, March 4

Explore Sewickley is helping to launch a Free the Music program that was proposed by an eighth grader at Quaker Valley Middle School.

The organization is looking for two newer upright pianos that will be painted and placed in an outdoor public space. The pianos will be tuned and covered every night.

For information or questions, email info@exploresewickley.com.

