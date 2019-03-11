Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, March 11

Monday, March 11, 2019

Pittsburgh’s Tuesday Musical Club String Ensemble will be guests at the Friday meeting of the Sewickley Valley YMCA Senior Men’s Club.

Pittsburgh’s Tuesday Musical Club celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, making it the oldest musical organization in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Originally comprised of female musicians only, the club began admitting men in 1976. The current membership is a mix of over 230 men and women.

The Senior Men’s Club will be visited for the 12th time by this group of volunteer musicians, and will be entertained by the 23-person String Ensemble division, conducted by Paul Creitzler. Long-time Senior Men’s Club member Al Schartner, who died in 2017, was the Tuesday Musical Club’s first male president.

The club is open to all senior men, meets weekly starting at 9 a.m. in Hunter Gym followed by a program at 10, and includes speakers and social events. Those interested in joining can attend as a guest for the day. For questions, contact Roni Vilseck at412-741-9622, ext. 112 or rvilseck@sewickleyymca.org.

