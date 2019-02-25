Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Feb. 25

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Today is “Let’s All Eat Right Day” celebrating Adelle Davis, an influential nutritionist of the mid-twentieth century, who decried food additives and championed whole, unprocessed foods.

Pick up a few cooking tips from Ina Garten, who will appear at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heinz Hall.

There’ll be no food demo, but plenty of culinary conversation from the Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa.” A limited number of tickets are still available for her visit, which is part of the book tour to promote her latest cookbook, “Cook Like a Pro.” Visit www.heinzhall.org for information.

If you can’t make it to see Garten but are still in the mood for something delicious, check out www.exploresewickley.com or www.sewickleychamberofcommerce.org for a list of area eateries.

