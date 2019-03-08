Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, March 8

Old Economy Village will conduct two free classes this month.

Introduction to basket weaving will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23. Each student will make a simple, traditional basket with a handle to take home with them. The class is limited to eight and registration is required by March 16.

Silk reeling will be featured from 1 to 4 p.m. March 30. Old Economy Village volunteer and fiber artist Sandy Smailer will discuss and demonstrate the process of how silk fiber is extracted from the silkworm cocoon and turned into thread. Participants will gain hands-on experience in learning the art of the 19th century silk reeling trade — an important industry to the Harmony Society in their town of Economy until the 1850s. The class is limited to eight and registration is required by March 23.

To register or for questions, contact David Miller at davmiller@pa.gov or -724-266-4500 ext. 110.

