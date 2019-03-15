Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, March 15
The St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration returns to Pittsburgh tomorrow, starting at around 10 a.m.
If you’re planning to head downtown, a few things you should know:
• The Irish Society for Education & Charity Inc., which organizes the parade, is hosting a family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Market Square, where open containers of alcohol are banned this year.
• Liberty Avenue, Boulevard of the Allies, Grant and Stanwix streets will close around 7:30 a.m. and remain closed through the parade, which is expected to last until about 1 p.m.
