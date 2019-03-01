Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, March 1

Friday, March 1, 2019

Hello, Sewickley,

Tomorrow is the last day to see the LaVerne Kemp exhibit at Sewickley Public Library.

Kemp’s award-winning textiles a have been a fixture of Pittsburgh’s fiber arts community for 40 years. Her work has been exhibited extensively in Pennsylvania and Ohio and featured three times in Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition at the African American Museum in Dallas, Texas. She has been a committed teaching artist for children and adults for many years through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

Stop by the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to check it out.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

