Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Feb. 22

Animal Friends will present “Common Diseases of the Pet Rabbit” at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at their facility at 562 Camp Horne Road.

This informative session will teach what to look for as an owner and what to do to prevent or treat common diseases of rabbitcompanions. Topics covered will include dental care, stasis, vestibular disease, E. cunniculi and general health tips.

The event includes a lecture, question-and-answer time and light refreshments. Space is limited so advance registration is required.Go to thinkingoutsidethecage.org to reserve your spot.

