Here's what's happening around town: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley! Happy Halloween!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.



Little Hill United Methodist Church, 2350 Magee Road Extension, Franklin Park, will host an Election Day soup and salad dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church.

Come before or after you vote. Cost is $10; age 5 to 12, $5.

The Senior Computer Club at Sewickley Public Library will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the library, 500 Thorn St.

Older adults are welcome to have fun, make friends and learn about computers and the internet.

Registration is required. To register, call 412-741-6920.

