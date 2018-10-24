Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 6:42 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

The Pittsburgh Philharmonic will play a concert, “Haunted Hertz and Hidden Treasures,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Quaker Valley Middle School, 618 Harbaugh St., Sewickley,

Sewickley Public Library will have a table of spooky crafts and activities before the performance.

Tickets are $12; senior citizens, $8; students with ID, $5; and children younger than 12, free.

For tickets, visit the ticket website.

The Child Health Association of Sewickley will host the annual play and ball, “Click Those Heels!” at the Ruby Slipper Romp at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Edgeworth Club, Sewickley.

The play is written, produced and performed by members of the all-volunteer organization and its friends and takes a humorous spin on, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Hors d’oeuvers will be served, and there will be a silent auction, followed by the play, dinner and dancing to music by the Earth Wind and Fire tribune band, Let’s Groove Tonight. The event is black-tie optional.

Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, visit the association website .

Proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations that support children.

