Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Oct. 17

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 7:00 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

Sewickley Public Library will offer a Fantasy Makeup Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the library, 500 Thorn St.

Get the perfect makeover to go with your Halloween costume. Those attending must be at least in fourth grade. There is a $5 materials fee.

Registration is required. To register, visit the event registration page.

Fern Hollow Nature Center will present, “Summer of Bugs: A Bug and Wine Pairing Dinner” from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the center, 1901 Glen Mitchell Road.

A spaghetti dinner with salad and dessert featuring an insect-based food product will be served. Each course will be paired with wine. Cheese and crackers will also be provided. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.

Cost is $30; members, $25. For tickets, visit the event registration page.

