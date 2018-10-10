Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Oct. 10

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Howard Hanna Sewickley will host an evening of Soups and Spirits from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Old Sewickley Post Office, 200 Broad St., to benefit the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund.

Tickets are $40. For tickets, visit tickets visit the event site . Tickets will also be sold at the door.

————

Sewickley Public Library will present, “Meet the Werewolf,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the library.

Children in grades three through five who don’t scare easily can learn about the half beast-half human creatures through stories and pictures.

Registration is required. To register, visit the event site .

