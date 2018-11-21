Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Is “The Sound of Music” one of your favorite things?

If so, warm up those vocal cords and come to the annual “The Sound of Music Sing-Along” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at The Tull Family Theater.

More details about this crowd favorite are here .

Also coming up at the Tull:

Cultural Screenings, Art & Garden finale, “The Gardener:” Nov. 25, noon

The private garden, Les Quatre-Vents, developed by the late Francis Cabot in rural Quebec has been a living work-in-process for over 40 years, combining nature and art. Only in the last few years have the gardens been open to the public, and then, only for a few days in the year. Tickets sell out in hours, so this film is a way to guarantee a front-row seat to what the LA Times calls “one of the world’s most beautiful and ambitious private gardens.”

“The Gardener” takes viewers on tour and behind the scenes of the 20-acre estate in the rolling hills of Charlevoix, providing a respite of beauty and calmness with an Asian moon bridge, bubbling fountains and exquisite greenery and florals.

Sewickley Light-Up Night: Nov. 30, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sewickley will be filled with the hum of the holidays starting on Nov. 30, and The Tull Family Theater will participate alongside the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce, Explore Sewickley and other organizations and businesses. Free performances at the Theater will be scenes from “The Nutcracker” performed by West Point Ballet, led by former National Ballet of Cuba dancers Cynthia Castillo and Damien Martinez, and sounds of the season, brought by veteran musicians James Tobin & The Dewey Decimators.

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!