Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 | 11:45 AM

Welcoming Everyone, a group seeking to bring together people of different backgrounds and beliefs in the Quaker Valley area, along with the Beth Samuel Jewish Center is hosting an interfaith program to reflect on the Tree of Life tragedy this Sunday at 3 p.m.

The event, to be held at the Sewickley United Methodist Church Community Room, is being held to help attendees find peace, understanding and unity.

There will be music from different faith traditions, and a light meal will be served. The program is free and open to all.

RSVP to welcoming15143@gmail.com.

