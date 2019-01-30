Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Jan. 30

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Sewickley photographed on a rainy and foggy Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Hello, Sewickley!

Today could be a record-breaking day in terms of the lowest high temperature. The high temperature, according to John Darnley of the National Weather Service in Moon, will be about 7 degrees. The record for Jan. 30 was set in 1977 at 10 degrees.

The National Weather Serviced suggests wearing gloves, a hat, three layers on the upper body, and two layers on the legs if you must be outside for any length of time.

And, don’t forget, the Sewickley Valley YMCA serves as a warming station during regular operating hours for anyone in the community who needs a warm place to go due to situations like a furnace malfunction, power loss or broken water pipes. Check in at the Y’s welcome desk and let the staff know you are there for the warming station.

—

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!