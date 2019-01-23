Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Jan. 23

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Just a reminder that “Designing for Success: An Evening With the Superintendent” is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Quaker Valley Middle School.

It will be Tammy Andreyko’s first opportunity to engage directly with the Quaker Valley community about the work she has been leading and her priorities for the coming months.

The event is expected to last an hour, and childcare will be provided.

Come hear what’s happening in your schools!

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!