Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Todd DePastino, director of the Pittsburgh-based Veterans Breakfast Club, will be the speaker at the Sewickley Valley YMCA Senior Men’s Club meeting on Friday.

For several years, DePastino has sponsored breakfast talks at a number of locations around the area, and has encouraged veterans to tell their experiences during military service. Some are funny, some harrowing, some have been downright scary; they have always been interesting.

The club is open to all senior men, meets weekly starting at 9 a.m. in Hunter Gym followed by a program at 10, and includes speakers and social events. Those interested in joining can attend as a guest for the day. For questions, contact Roni Vilseck at 412-741-9622, ext. 112 or rvilseck@sewickley ymca.org.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience yourneighborhoodnewslike never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, NeighborhoodNewsNetworkeditor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley