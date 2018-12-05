Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Dec. 5

The Pittsburgh Philharmonic is tuning up for the most wonderful time of the year and its upcoming Holiday Pops! performance at Quaker Valley Middle School.

The show, set for Friday at 7:30 p.m., will feature a selection of holiday favorites and also serve as a Toys for Tots collection. Guests are asked to bring one unwrapped toy to receive a ticket to one of the group’s spring concerts. Each year, the event results in the collection of more than 100 toys for the organization.

The show will be in the QVMS auditorium. Get your tickets here .

