Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Our neighbors over at Animal Friends have several holiday-themed events happening at 562 Camp Horne Road in Ohio Township.

On Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., join them for their annual Cookie Walk, returning this year in delicious fashion. Follow your nose to pick out the perfect assortment of scrumptious cookies and desserts baked by volunteers and staff. What’s the holiday season without a box packed full of sweet treats?

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., they’re hosting the “Best Gift of All” Adoption Event in hopes of finding a home for the holidays for as many of their residents as possible.

Also on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., folks can get creative at Paint Your Pet Holiday Edition. Tara Zalewsky from Pittsburgh Painting will help you create an artwork inspired by your beloved buddy. Bring a photo of your pet to class and you’ll receive one-on-one instruction to help turn it into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Everyone is welcome, from first-time painters to seasoned artists and crafters. Feel free to bring your own bottle and snacks to enjoy during the event. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

More info on all events can be found here .

