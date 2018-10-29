Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Monday, October 29, 2018 | 2:51 PM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you’d like your group, club or organization’s event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com . Please include a daytime telephone number.

The Quaker Valley Special Education Parent Networking Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Laughlin Children’s Center, 424 Frederick Ave., Sewickley.

This month’s speaker will be new superintendent Tammy Andreyko.

The organization is a group for parents whose children have individualized education programs, 504 education plans, speech services and reading issues.

To join the group and attend the event, visit Quaker Valley Special Education Parent Networking Group on Facebook.

Sewickley Public Library will host a Scrapbooking Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the library, 500 Thorn St.

Bring photographs, albums and paper to create personalized pages. Extra scrapbooking papers, scissors and supplies will be on hand. Bring extra supplies to swap with others.

There is a $5 materials fee. Registration is required.

To register, visit the library registration page.

